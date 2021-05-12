Bomb squad called to Civic police station

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Bomb Response Team examined a suspicious item on London Circuit, Civic, this morning (May 12).

At about 10.45am police identified a suspicious item, which had some wiring attached, on a ledge outside the City Police Station.

Tactical Response and Bomb Response Teams established an exclusion zone that included parts of London Circuit, University Avenue and Knowles Place.

The exclusion zone was lifted before 2pm after the tactical response team found no threat to public safety.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6796945.