Border to hold firm for another week to visitors

BORDER entry restrictions for the ACT from Covid-affected parts of New South Wales will be extended by a further week.

It is the second time the ACT government has put up a hard border to residents of Greater Sydney, including the northern beaches, Central Coast and Wollongong from visiting Canberra.

Under the current public health direction, restrictions on travel to the ACT will continue until January 13 without a valid exemption unless there is “extraordinary circumstances”.

Only returning ACT residents are permitted to enter, but still need to notify ACT Health of their intention to return via an online declaration form and enter quarantine for 14 days.

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said keeping the public health direction in place for another week was necessary considering the ongoing areas of concern.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation in NSW and what has been unfolding there over the past few days,” she said.

“The recent Berala cluster in Sydney’s west is particularly concerning and another example of how quickly and easily the virus can spread.”

ACT Health will reassess the public health direction on restrictions on January 13.