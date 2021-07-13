Boris went missing while walking his dog

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SIXTEEN-year-old Boris Boog hasn’t been seen since he was walking his dog in Fadden on Sunday (July 11) morning.

Boris, who is described as being about 175cm (5’9”) tall, with short black hair, brown eyes, and of a slim build, was last seen at about 10am.

He does not have a phone or wallet with him and he may be wearing a yellow puffer jacket.

Police hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Boris is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting reference number 6847070.