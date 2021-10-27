Bradley Bell appointed as first Ngunnawal water policy officer

NGUNNAWAL traditional custodian Bradley Bell has been appointed as the ACT’s first Ngunnawal water policy officer, to improve the health of the region’s waterways and environment through a cultural perspective.

Mr Bell will work with the ACT Government’s Environment Heritage and Water Division where he aim to facilitate a close working relationship with the Ngunnawal community for the co-design of water planning and policy.

“I’m really excited to be working with EPSDD within Conservation and Planning and Water Policy as the Ngunnawal Water Policy Officer,” said Mr Bell.

“Over the next three years I will be working to improve collaboration with the Ngunnawal and broader ACT Community to improve the health of our waterways and environment with a Ngunnawal cultural perspective.

“It is really important that we have this opportunity to maintain and improve our waterways and environment for everyone to share.”

Minister for water Shane Rattenbury welcomed Mr Bell to the role, saying this and other Ngunnawal ranger positions will provide opportunities for bringing together contemporary science and traditional knowledge.

“First Nations knowledge is critical to our understanding of the natural environment and sustainable management of the land and water,” said Mr Rattenbury.

“The wisdom that we can gain from working closely with the Ngunnawal traditional custodians within this region provides great depth to our activities, be it in park management, water planning, biodiversity conservation or policy development.”