Covid case worked in Goulburn while infectious

A PERSON working on the new Goulburn Hospital has COVID-19.

NSW Health said the man who tested positive is an essential worker from southern Sydney and was infectious on the worksite on Friday (July 9).

He has been isolating since July 10, according to NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant.

The worker is one of 89 new cases that have been confirmed in NSW in the past 24 hours to 8pm last night. Twenty-one of the 89 new cases have been infectious in the community, and one person, a man in his 70s from the eastern suburbs of Sydney, died due to COVID-19 yesterday.

Until today, there had been no COVID-19 cases in regional NSW and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it’s a concern that people in the Fairfield area are leaving home to go to work, even essential workers.

“If you live in Fairfield, do not leave the house, even for essential work,” she said.

For people who “really” need to leave their home for essential work, NSW Health has put in a new health declaration that will require essential workers who live in the Fairfield area to get tested every three days.

Dr Chant said: “If anyone is going to the regions for essential work, do that essential work and go home.

“You can’t go to pubs, clubs, hospitality, do your essential work and go home.”

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr yesterday said Canberra will not be closing its border to NSW.

He said the ACT has more than 60 road crossings into Canberra from NSW and that the territory relies on supply lines and drivers coming into the region.