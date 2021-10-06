Budget adds $951 million to the ACT deficit

THE ACT government is expecting that the territory’s operating loss will be $951 million in 2021-22, according to the Budget papers handed down this afternoon (October 6).

However, the government says that the emphasis on significant fiscal stimulus, support for Canberra’s vulnerable, job creation, and economic recovery is reflected in their Headline Net Operating Balance over the short term.

“Across the forward estimates, one-off expenditure will not be needed and the government is projecting improving revenues, with deficits reducing in each financial year to $474 million in 2024-25,” said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“By investing today to support the economy, we are avoiding a bigger loss of economic output and jobs which would damage our economy and community for years to come, and place a larger strain on our budget.”

Mr Barr said the territory balance sheet entering this crisis was in a strong position after decades of good economic and fiscal performance.

And he said the ACT government’s financing costs have never been lower, with interest rates being the lowest since Australia federated in 1901.

“It is important that governments of all levels across Australia continue to drive demand by embracing expansionary fiscal policy and increasing spending and investment,” he said.

“Our decision to invest in Canberra will give the private sector the confidence to invest and keep employees on.

“And our ongoing health response to the pandemic gives every employer, and every worker, the necessary confidence in our steps toward recovery.”