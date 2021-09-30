Budget / $63 million to sustainable households, climate

OVER the next four years, the ACT government has announced that it will spend $63 million on a sustainable household scheme and a climate action package.

It’s the government’s latest announcement in the lead up to the release of the 2021-22 Budget on October 6.

As part of this spending, the government is opening the $150 million Sustainable Household Scheme to all eligible households and individuals in the ACT following its pilot program.

The scheme offers zero-interest loans of up to $15,000 for eligible households to invest in energy efficiency upgrades, gas to electric appliance conversions and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

As for the climate package, this will include:

$15.3 million to reduce carbon emissions from the ACT government Callam Offices in Woden.

$12.8 million over four years for the Emergency Service Agency’s Vehicle Replacement Program, which will include the addition of nine zero-emissions vehicles to the emergency services fleet.

Allocating the first $5 million of the $50 million Vulnerable Household Energy Support Scheme, helping low-income homeowners and public housing tenants cut their energy bills with subsidies to switch from fossil fuel gas to efficient electric appliances.

$5 million over four years for the Community Clubs Building Energy Efficiency Fund, supporting clubs to reduce their costs and their reliance on pokies by making energy efficiency improvements with rebates of up to $75,000.

$5 million to expand the Healthy Waterways program, to tackle water pollution that causes algal blooms by improving the management of green spaces and new developments.

$3.6 million over four years for environmental offset planning, implementation, monitoring, and research as part of governments land release program.

$3.1 million over four years to continue the Solar for Low Income Scheme, supporting low-income homeowners to install rooftop solar systems with subsidies of up to $2,500 to be managed through the Sustainable Household Scheme.

Funding of $3 million over four years to rapidly respond to biosecurity threats accelerated by climate change, through sustained intervention and management of invasive species that have been bolstered by a prolonged period of frequent rain;

$3.1 million to deliver environmental biodiversity offset commitments;

$2.6 million over four years to support the delivery the government’s climate change adaptation and resilience commitments under Canberra’s Living Infrastructure Plan: Cooling the City.

$2.5 million over four years to enhance ecosystem resilience and balance, ensuring biodiversity is improved and protected for the future.

$856,000 over four years to support climate action-related strategic communication activities.

$600,000 over four years to continue the Community Zero Emissions Grant Program, which supports community-led projects that help reach our emissions targets and increase our community’s resilience to the impacts of climate change.