Budget commits money to ambulance service

THE ACT government, as part of the 2021-22 Budget, will spend $15.2 million over four years to “modernise and sustain” the ACT Ambulance Service.
The funding will go towards new paramedic duty officers, triple zero communications centre staff members, an infection control officer, a research and data management officer, an ICT connectivity support officer and a transformation and capability development Team.
The 2021-22 budget investments will also see the implementation of a new service model rolled out over the coming years, with an aim to improve the emergency triple zero triage process and procedures and add specialised response capabilities such as infections control.
Five new low-emissions vehicles will also be introduced into the ACT Ambulance Service fleet.
In making the announcement today (September 28), ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the territory’s emergency services are an essential part of keeping our community safe and well.
