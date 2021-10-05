Budget commits money to covid response

THE ACT government, as part of the 2021-22 Budget, will invest almost $90 million to continue the COVID-19 public health response and the vaccine rollout.

Vaccination rates in the ACT is expected to reach about 95 per cent, which is why the government is committing $22.5 million to the rollout as part of the latest budget will to ensure vaccines are available for all eligible Canberrans.

A further $65 million will be allocated to manage the impact of the virus on the ACT community and provide the chief health officer the support she needs to respond to the ongoing and evolving pandemic.

This includes a range of staff and operational costs including funding for contact tracing teams, covid testing and public health teams, additional cleaning for public schools and public transport, quarantine costs, hospital and testing services, communication to the community and education, engagement, and compliance activities.

The ACT government says the ACT Hardship Fund has also been extended for 12 months to June 30 to ensure Canberrans who are temporarily unable to work under a COVID-19 direction or health guidance are not left behind.