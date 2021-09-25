Budget promises thousands more trees

THE ACT government will spend $14 million on planting 54,000 trees by 2024.

Also part of the October ACT Budget is provision for planning works required to deliver essential upgrades to the government’s Holder Works Depot to accommodate an expanded tree-planting and maintenance team, and boost capacity to recycle tree material into sustainable products such as wood chips for parks and playgrounds.

To boost the planting effort, the ACT government will also fund the popular Adopt-a-Park initiative for another three years. The program provides grants to community groups to help care for local parks and open spaces.