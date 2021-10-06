Budget’s a complacency cover up, says Libs

THE Canberra Liberals have described the 2021-22 Budget, handed down by the ACT government yesterday (October 6) afternoon, “a band-aid budget to cover up 20 years of mismanagement and complacency”.

Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said this budget is a critical one for the future of the territory but what the government has announced is more smoke and mirrors.

“This budget highlights the many failings of the Labor-Greens government, now attempting to patch up issues after years of neglect and complacency,” Ms Lee said.

“The Chief Minister’s $5 billion infrastructure pipeline is a flashy headline but when you start to drill down into the numbers it is only a four per cent increase on what was promised last year. All the government has done is simply add an extra year to the estimates to make it look bigger and better on a four year basis.

“Hyperbole and announcements do not create jobs; we know this government is great at announcements but their track record of delivering on those promises has been lacking.

“This is highlighted by a massive $250 million underspend in infrastructure projects in last year which the Chief Minister attempted to blame on industry.”

There has been a chronic underfunding of skills and training in the ACT and in this budget, said Ms Lee.

The Master Builders ACT highlighted this budget issue yesterday, with Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins saying without the necessary skilled workers to build these projects they are destined to remain plans on a shelf.

There is also very little for small businesses in the ACT, Ms Lee said.

“There is no point in making big announcements if our small businesses do not survive to reap the benefits of those big promises,” she said.

On the issue of small businesses, CPA Australia, Australia’s leading professional accounting body, said this budget provides insufficient support for business.

The 2021-22 ACT budget comes a little over a week after Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data revealed the full extent of the devastation wrought on local businesses by the lockdown.

“Although the re-opening is likely to deliver an initial bounce, local businesses may face a lean summer quarter if Canberrans make their traditional exodus from the capital,” said CPA Australia general manager external affairs, Dr Jane Rennie.

“This could be followed by an economic winter if the federal government begins the process of fiscal consolidation in 2022. Although the private sector is the Territory’s biggest employer, a significant proportion of its activities support the public sector.”

Even before the pandemic, there was a question mark over the financial health of many ACT businesses, she said.

“Many businesses hadn’t fully recovered from the Black Summer bushfires when COVID-19 hit, giving them fewer reserves to draw on during the recent lockdown,” she said.

ABS figures show that retail trade in the ACT fell 19.9 per cent from July to August; an extraordinary decline when you consider that NSW and Victoria recorded declines of 3.5 and 3.0 per cent respectively in the same period. ACT payroll numbers for the fortnight to 28 August were also down heavily, falling 7.1 per cent, compared to 2.6 per cent in NSW and 3.2 per cent in Victoria.

“Delivered on the eve of the ACT’s re-opening, this budget was an opportunity to support business recovery and set out a longer-term plan to diversify the economy,” Dr Rennie said.

“Tellingly, the budget speech only mentions business twice, in the context of existing supports, and doesn’t specifically mention small business.

“There’s a sense that an economic winter is coming but the ACT government isn’t prepared to pack away its sunscreen and get out the winter woollies. We saw this with the failure to prepare a business support scheme in anticipation of a lockdown, and now the government has delivered a ‘business-lite’ budget, especially when it comes to small business recovery.

“The government is relying on household consumption to spur economic growth. Yet, the balance of government spending is tipped in favour of public investment. One of the issues with public spending, is that it typically takes longer to have an economic impact. Business support initiatives would have been a faster and more direct way to turbo change the local economy.”

Most of the 2021-22 budget measures follow through on election commitments, with notable investments in health, education, and infrastructure. While there are investments in some hard-hit sectors, they will have limited impact – $10 million in new support for the tourism and events sector; $13 million to support the arts and culture; and $8 million to support business innovation and investment.

The budget discloses net debt of $5.7 billion in 2021-22, increasing to $9.6 billion by 2024-25. The deficit is estimated to be $951.5 million in 2021-22, which is $477 million higher than previously forecast and reflects the costs associated with lockdown support. The budget will remain in deficit over each of the next four years.

The territory’s economy is forecast to grow 2.5 per cent in 2021-22, increasing to 3.25 per cent in 2022-23. Revenue is expected to be $425 million higher in 2021-22, largely due to the strength of the property market. Government expenses are expected to be $926 million higher than forecast.