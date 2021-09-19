Building sites join the latest covid-exposure locations

THE Red Hill building site Yarra Rossa is listed three times over three days in the new list of 15 covid exposure locations.

Another building site, Renaissance Manuka, at Griffith is also on the list.

The latest list comprises only casual sites. There were no new close sites listed.

Here is the latest covid exposure locations in the ACT as at 12.12pm today (September 19).

City Family Practice, 161 London Circuit, Civic, September 17, 11am-12.30pm.

Yarra Rossa construction site , 51 Hicks Street, Red Hill, September 16, 7am-10.30am.

Yarra Rossa construction site , 51 Hicks Street, Red Hill, September 15, 7am -4pm.

Busy Bees , 44 Hillcrest Street, Crace, September 15, 8.45am-2.30pm.

Yarra Rossa construction site , 51 Hicks Street, Red Hill, September 14, 7am-4pm.

Coles , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, September 13, 5.50pm-7.30pm.

Coles , 12 Sangster Place, Wanniassa, September 13, 1.35pm-2.15pm.

ALDI, Brierly Street, Weston, September 13, 2.50pm-4pm.

Woolworths , 1 Dickson Place, Dickson, September 13, 4.30pm-5.20pm.

Renaissance Manuka worksite , Light Street, Griffith, September 11, 7.20am-1pm.

Moon Restaurant , 41 Chandler Street, Belconnen, September 10, 12pm-12.50pm.

Pacifik Halal Meats , 54-56/141 Ernest Cavanagh Street, Gungahlin, September 10, 5.05pm-6.15pm.

Woolworths , Lanyon Marketplace, 4 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, September 9, 2.30pm-3.20pm.

Lanyon Post Office, Lanyon Marketplace, 4 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, September 8, 3.45pm-4.40pm.

ALDI , 9 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, September 4, 8.25am-9.30am.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

The full list can be viewed here.