Bulky waste service opens to all suburbs

ALL Canberra suburbs will be eligible to access a free bulky waste collection service this Thursday (July 1).

Woden, Weston, Molonglo and central Canberra residents will able to book for their first collection following the launch of services in Belconnen earlier this year, as well as Tuggeranong and Gungahlin in 2020.

Booking became available to all suburbs almost a month ago, and since, ACT City Services Minister Chris Steel says more than 400 residents have pre-booked for their first bulky waste collection which is available city-wide from July 1.

“Over 6000 ACT households have saved themselves a trip to the tip since collections began in July last year with a large amount of those collections being re-purposed as donations to ACT charities,” he says.

Many of the unwanted items will go to charities such as GIVIT, The Salvation Army and Vinnies.

Make a free bulky waste booking via act.gov.au/bulkywaste.