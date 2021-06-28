Bulky waste service opens to all suburbs

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ALL Canberra suburbs will be eligible to access a free bulky waste collection service this Thursday (July 1).

Woden, Weston, Molonglo and central Canberra residents will able to book for their first collection following the launch of services in Belconnen earlier this year, as well as Tuggeranong and Gungahlin in 2020.

Booking became available to all suburbs almost a month ago, and since, ACT City Services Minister Chris Steel says more than 400 residents have pre-booked for their first bulky waste collection which is available city-wide from July 1.

“Over 6000 ACT households have saved themselves a trip to the tip since collections began in July last year with a large amount of those collections being re-purposed as donations to ACT charities,” he says.

Many of the unwanted items will go to charities such as GIVIT, The Salvation Army and Vinnies.

Make a free bulky waste booking via act.gov.au/bulkywaste.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleToilet paper sales wiped clean from some ACT store shelves
Next articleSingle-use cutlery, stirrers banned from Thursday
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply