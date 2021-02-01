Bureau warns of heavy rain and damaging winds

HEAVY rainfall may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the ACT over the next several hours, warn the Bureau of Meteorology.
Winds are predicted to damaging becoming light in the late evening.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move their car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around their house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines.
- Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don’t walk, ride a bike or drive through flood water.
- If someone is trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring “000” if rescue is needed.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire-affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.