Businesses get the go-ahead to sell takeaway alcohol

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ON-licence venues in the ACT will be allowed to sell takeaway alcohol until the end of July in an ACT government bid to help struggling businesses. 

This initiative was used in 2020 when more than 200 venues were given permits. This time it will be available to all on-licence venues until July 31.

The announcement comes after businesses across the ACT have been hit by a “wave of cancellations” since areas of Sydney went into lockdown last week, according to Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt.

Business Minister Tara Cheyne said: “Canberrans are reminded that this is a great time to support the local businesses that support us.

“Money you spend in local businesses goes back into the community and supports local jobs.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Riotous ‘Hamlet’ for kids… with ninjas
Next article‘Psycho’ shows every facet of a frightening character
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply