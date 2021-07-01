Businesses get the go-ahead to sell takeaway alcohol

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ON-licence venues in the ACT will be allowed to sell takeaway alcohol until the end of July in an ACT government bid to help struggling businesses.

This initiative was used in 2020 when more than 200 venues were given permits. This time it will be available to all on-licence venues until July 31.

The announcement comes after businesses across the ACT have been hit by a “wave of cancellations” since areas of Sydney went into lockdown last week, according to Canberra Business Chamber CEO Graham Catt.

Business Minister Tara Cheyne said: “Canberrans are reminded that this is a great time to support the local businesses that support us.

“Money you spend in local businesses goes back into the community and supports local jobs.”