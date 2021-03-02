Businesses without check in app risk penalties

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM Saturday, March 6, businesses that aren’t using the “Check In CBR” app may be penalised.

Businesses, venues and facilities will be legally required to use the app under the public health directions that will be in place from Saturday.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith made the announcement this morning (March 3), saying the fine for businesses owned by an individual is $1000, and for businesses owned by a corporation the fine is $5000.

Any patron – over the age of 16 – who refuses to check in can also be issued with a $1000 infringement notice, she said.

For people who may not have a smart phone, Ms Stephen-Smith said a new business profile function on the app has been introduced to help businesses to check in people who are unable to do so themselves.

At the moment, more than 8000 businesses and venues have registered with the “Check In CBR” app, and more than 396,000 people have downloaded it for use.

“Canberrans should feel assured that their information will only be accessed if needed for contact tracing purposes. The information will not be accessed for any other purpose. Contact details are also deleted after 28 days,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“If there is no ‘Check In CBR QR’ code available in a restricted business or venue, an individual may report non-compliance through the form available online.”