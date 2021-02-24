Busy commercial hub has something for everyone

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post “CityNews” speaks to some of Fyshwick’s proud business owners who love sharing their skills and services with the region.

FYSHWICK not only represents one of the biggest and busiest business hubs in the capital but it’s also one of the most diverse, offering everything from home and car items to creative services.

Programs help kick-start acting careers

PERFORM Australia, a school that brings out ability and passion in aspiring actors, is now offering two new programs to help young actors find a career in the performing arts, says CEO and principal Elizabeth Scott.

“The ‘thrive’ program, running for years 7-10, has students attend the campus in Fyshwick full time, with academic study in the mornings and performing arts programs in the afternoons,” she says.

“Students in years 11-12 can study acting or musical theatre full time with the ‘young professionals’ program which can also count towards their year 12 certificate.

“By the end of the program students will have two nationally-recognised qualifications in performing arts to start their career.

“Perform Australia is having an open night on March 2 that will go into detail about both programs and give some tips in performing a successful audition.”

Perform Australia doesn’t only help kick-start the career of young performers though, says Elizabeth.

“We have a range of programs for children and adults alike, and with our network of agents and other industry talent our vision is to launch the careers of passionate performers,” she says.

Perform Australia, 11 Whyalla Street. Call 1300 908905 or visit perform.edu.au

Quality office furniture at an affordable price

OWNER of Ex-Government furniture, James Fullerton, says now’s a great time to get designer brand furniture at a fraction of the price.

“We offer a wide range of quality and designer second-hand products, meaning that customers get the top Australian and global brands without breaking the bank,” he says.

With new stock arriving every week, Ex-Government Furniture, a leading dealer in surplus office furniture, always has new items coming through the door such as chairs, tables, bookcases and desks, James says.

And, to help businesses from sending surplus office supplies to the tip, James and the team take on any furniture from offices that are upgrading, downsizing or moving.

“If you’ve got office stuff that needs to go, we can get it done,” he says.

The service helps businesses recycle unwanted furniture but also allows customers to come in and buy affordable second-hand or repurposed items, he says.

“Make us a stop on your day in Fyshwick and come see our wide range of furniture suited to any home or office need,” says James.

“And with it all being second-hand, you can help the environment and you can save cash.”

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Custom-made furniture to fit any space

TIMBERLAND Furniture makes the most out of Australian hardwood with its custom-made furniture that can fit any space, says owner Tony Purdy.

Size is often an issue for clients, says Tony, so whether it’s a TV unit, bookcase or buffet table, Timberland Furniture can custom-make furniture to fit the space.

“We customise the size of a particular piece to meet the customer’s requirements and they choose the timber,” he says.

There are four unique Australian hardwood timbers available, including Pine, Tasmanian Oak, Tasmanian Blackwood and “feature-grade” Ash.

But for Tony, there’s no looking past the Tasmanian Blackwood.

“It’s my favourite timber,” he says.

“We display [Tasmanian Blackwood] in its natural colour and you can’t beat it as far as I’m concerned.”

Timber is a more natural choice than other materials, says Tony who adds that the Tasmanian Blackwood, like their other hardwoods, can adorn different rooms of the house, and can be complemented by any piece of furniture.

Tony says they also have local and imported ready-made furniture products at an affordable price.

Timberland Furniture, 7/17 Iron Knob Street. Call 6280 7411, email timberlandfyshwick@gmail.com or visit timberlandfurniture.com

Margaret shares her passion for art

RENOWNED throughout the region for her panoramic murals and nature-inspired paintings, Margaret Hadfield has been sharing her talents at the Margaret Hadfield Gallery in the Artists Shed Fyshwick since 2019.

“Here at the studio, people can take classes, admire works, and buy art sets that are hand-chosen and put together for any level of experience,” says Margaret, who embraced her passion for art young, selling her first painting at 13.

Since then she says she’s become recognisable throughout Canberra and Queanbeyan and now teaches students a range of mediums and techniques such as watercolour, acrylics, pastels and oils.

“We provide students with their own materials during all lessons,” she says.

“We have four tutors working at the Artists Shed, all with different talents and specialisations.

“One of our teachers, Julie-Anne Ure, has an amazing knowledge of art history to share. Another, Dennis Mortimer, teaches life drawing skills.”

The 660sqm gallery also has an extensive and charming array of works to admire and purchase, Margaret says.

“It’s my dream to be able to do what I do, and I love being able to share it with others,” she says.

Margaret Hadfield Gallery, the Artists Shed, unit 1-3, 88 Wollongong Street. Call 0418 237766, email hadfieldgallery@gmail.com or visit artistsshed.com.au

Competitive prices for quality tyres

LOCALLY-owned and operated, One Stop Auto and Tyres provides complete car servicing and maintenance as well as wheels and tyres.

“We source tyres from all major wholesalers Australia-wide and can provide you with more than competitive pricing, we give you the best on-road experience possible,” says a business spokesman.

“[We also have a range of top brand] wheels to turn heads [and can] fit your car with the best brands at the best prices.”

According to One Stop Auto and Tyres, their industry-leading technicians are the only people that work on customers’ cars, delivering services such as major and minor vehicle servicing, auto transmission service and repairs, brake system disc or drum upgrades, cooling system inspection, wheel alignment, engine diagnostic checks, air conditioning servicing and fleet servicing.

They also offer log book servicing on new cars which they say is often cheaper than the price charged by car dealers.

Currently located on Iron Knob Street, One Stop Auto and Tyres will be moving to Collie Street in early March.

One Stop Auto and Tyres. Email admin@onestopautotyres.com or visit onestopautotyres.com.au

WITH more than 30 years of providing quality work clothes to the Canberra region, locally-run Seears Workwear knows what working people are after, says owner Pat Seears.

Stocking work apparel such as high-vis workwear, jackets, jeans, shoes and hats, Pat says: “Everything is the best quality from the best manufacturers”.

Located on Barrier Street, he says their stock includes safety work boots, leather shoes and steel-toed canvas shoes, from brands including Puma, Rockport and Dunlop.

It also has workwear for chefs, paramedics and firefighters, says Pat, who runs the business with his son Shane, and says they know the needs of local businesses and supply many Fyshwick businesses with their work uniforms.

They can also assist companies through their corporate uniform services, which provides customised embroidery services for promotional clothing and business uniforms.

Seears Workwear also has stores in NSW and Queensland, and Pat says they deliver all over the country.

Seears Workwear, 60 Barrier Street. Call 6280 4111 or visit seearsworkwear.com.au

New showroom promises to inspire

“INSPIRATION with guidance” is the main goal at MMM Interiors’ relocated showroom at 61 Wollongong Street, where clients can browse beautiful products, concepts, textures and finishes, says principal designer and director Mimmi Freebody.

“We have a large display of stone slabs for use in kitchens, bathrooms interiors and exteriors,” she says.

“There’s a variety of products [and] finishes for clients to explore, from tiles, bathware, accessories, lighting, mirrors and a variety of decorative items, and those special little feature pieces that can make all the difference.

“[At the showroom] clients can talk to a designer/project manager, get an understanding on what’s involved in their particular project, where to start, the pitfalls to look out for, and how to set up a budget for their project.”

MMM Interiors will also be running the initiative, “Talk to a Designer Saturday”, where the client can book in for a free, one-on-one meeting with a designer/project manager, to get some professional advice and guidance, to help in the multitude of questions they may have prior to launching into their project.

“By calling the showroom and making a booking, a designer will advise them on what they should bring along to the meeting, to get the most out of this session,” she says.

“Apart from some design guidance, we cover areas such as how to select a builder suited for your project, why should I get project management, is it an added cost or saving, and what exactly will project management provide?”

MMM Interiors, 61 Wollongong Street. Call 6280 9980 or visit mmminteriors.com.au