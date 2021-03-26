Buyer charged with taking car, but not paying

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 36-year-old man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining a car following a police raid on apartment building in Gungahlin early this morning (March 27).

Police located the car and, in a search of the man’s apartment, an unregistered gun.

A woman claims that following the sale of her vehicle last week, the money was never transferred to her.

Police sought search warrants and early this morning and have subsequently charged the man with obtaining property by deception, unauthorised possession of a firearm and driving while disqualified. The man will also face court for unrelated warrants.

