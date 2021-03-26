Buyer charged with taking car, but not paying

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 36-year-old man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining a car following a police raid on apartment building in Gungahlin early this morning (March 27).

Police located the car and, in a search of the man’s apartment, an unregistered gun.

A woman claims that following the sale of her vehicle last week, the money was never transferred to her.

Police sought search warrants and early this morning and have subsequently charged the man with obtaining property by deception, unauthorised possession of a firearm and driving while disqualified. The man will also face court for unrelated warrants.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleChoose greys in the garden for a contrast to colour 
Next articleWoman assaulted after wrong ‘Uber’ ride
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply