Campaign encourages people to face their pain

Share Canberra's trusted news:

National Pain Week 2021, running from July 26 to August 1, aims to shine a light on the condition and help those suffering. This is a sponsored post.

CHRONIC pain is the country’s fastest growing medical condition with about 3.2 million sufferers in 2007, which is expected to rise to 5 million by 2050, according to Chronic Pain Australia.

Chronic pain is considered to be pain lasting longer than three months, and although it can be a symptom of a known illness or injury, it can also exist without a clear reason at all.

Today one in five people in Australia live with chronic pain, including one in three people over the age of 65.

National Pain Week 2021, running from July 26 to August 1, aims to shine a light on the condition and help those suffering.

This year’s theme is “connection”, encouraging people to connect with their bodies and to acknowledge their pain.

The week is also encouraging people to seek support and advice from others rather than ignoring it and suffering in silence.

Programs help make daily living easier

ARTHRITIS ACT can support people no matter what type of chronic pain condition they have, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

“Whether it’s musculoskeletal pain, endometriosis, headaches or whatever it may be, we have programs in place to help make everyday lives easier,” she says.

From July 23 and throughout National Pain Week, Rebecca says Arthritis ACT will be hosting a series of consumer information talks highlighting how their dedicated team can help treat and manage pain.

“All people have to do is call us so they can join in or if they wish to get a recording,” she says.

Rebecca says chronic pain differs from person-to-person and Arthritis ACT focuses on each individual to help with their own personal needs.

“We run courses and support groups for people living with chronic conditions that help them break down the tasks of daily living so that they don’t exhaust themselves or make their pain worse,” she says.

“Exercise and weight management is incredibly important in getting those good hormones going again that are lost when pain is high or consistent.

“It’s great for social interaction as well, which is also key in beating the anxiety and depression lots of chronic pain sufferers [can] go through.”

Arthritis ACT, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Practice focuses on optimal patient outcomes

OPTIMISING outcomes for patients has always been the focus for orthopaedic surgeon Dr Damian Smith, whose orthopaedic practice, in.motion, is based in Belconnen and Woden.

Dr Smith, who specialises in lower-limb surgery with interests in hip and knee replacement surgery, sports injury and knee reconstruction, has always been of the belief that surgical outcomes and treatment plans can be optimised with allied-health involvement and exercise programs.

This was the driving philosophy when Dr Smith opened in.motion orthopaedics in 2019, at Francis Chambers in Woden before expanding to the northside of Canberra with rooms at Cameron Avenue, Belconnen.

Physiotherapist Kristen Steele joined the team in October and Dr Smith says the practice model has been successful because he and Ms Steele share the same vision for their patients.

“Having in.motion physiotherapy means that for those patients that do not already have a physiotherapist, we can offer that service in-house,” he says.

If surgery is required, Dr Smith and Ms Steele work together to develop a pre and post-surgery treatment plan.

Ms Steele says in.motion physiotherapy can treat all types of ailments from arthritis to sports injuries, neck and back pain. Injury prevention is also important and in.motion offers physio-led Pilates classes, aquatic physiotherapy and group strengthening classes.

“The benefits of physiotherapy and exercise in the treatment of, say, arthritis are well established,” she says.

“Programs such as the ‘Good Living with Arthritis – Denmark’ (GLAD) have potentially made a meaningful difference in the quality of life of patients with arthritis.”

in.motion orthopaedics, Francis Chambers, suite 4, level 2, 40-42 Corinna Street, Woden (call 6221 9321), and 40 Cameron Avenue, ground floor, Belconnen (call 6190 1040); co-located with I-Med Radiology. Email admin@inmotionortho.com.au or visit inmotionortho.com.au

Tim’s support aids focus on comfort

CAPITAL Rehabilitation Supplies has support aids to help people living with chronic pain conditions, says manager and owner Tim Robinson.

“We have a range of products available for purchase or hire that help people be more comfortable in their day-to-day life,” he says.

“Some of these products include arthritis gloves, walking sticks, knee and joint supports, electric lift chairs, height-adjustable chairs, pressure care cushions and mattresses, electric hospital beds and home care beds, and mobility aids such as walkers, rollators, and crutches.”

A family-owned business with more than 40 years’ experience in the industry, Tim says Capital Rehabilitation Supplies tries to create a comfortable environment for all their customers.

“We know that some of these issues are sensitive and can be uncomfortable to deal with, so we try to be as delicate and helpful as possible,” he says.

“If we do not stock a certain item we will always do everything in our power to locate the product.

“We pride ourselves on our patience and helpful attitude. People can come and discuss what they require with us and we can find what works for them.”

Capital Rehabilitation Supplies, 3/66 Heffernan Street, Mitchell. Visit capitalrehabilitationsupplies.com.au or call 6174 4813.

Treatment depends on the type of pain

WHEN treating chronic pain, Dr Alexander Burns from Orthopaedics ACT says it’s key to note that pain differs from person-to-person.

“It’s important to determine whether the pain is mechanical, which can be managed operatively by either fixing or replacing a joint, or related to other causes such as the spine or nerves, which often need medications, injections or other treatment methods,” he says.

Most commonly, Dr Burns says Orthopaedics ACT sees patients with osteoarthritis pain, a condition he describes as “very debilitating”.

“It can negatively affect quality of life, sleep and makes it hard to function normally,” he says.

“In general this sort of pain responds very well [to treatment], even if it’s been going for a long time.”

But Orthopaedics ACT’s experienced team can help with other types of chronic pain, too, Dr Burns says.

“Some people can have pain, which is not mechanical, but is related to nerve injuries and can become something called a complex regional pain syndrome,” says Dr Burns.

“This is a different type of pain, which is generally not amenable to surgical treatment but needs a multidisciplinary team approach to pain.

“Assoc Prof Tillman Boesel, who is a visiting pain management specialist with Orthopaedics ACT, sees people with this variant of pain.”

Orthopaedics ACT, Woden Specialist Medical Centre, level 2, 90 Corinna Street, Phillip. Call 6221 9320 or visit orthoact.com.au

Gabriella’s passionate about laser light therapy

GABRIELLA Monus, a low-level laser light therapist at World of Wellbeing, has personally experienced the benefits the treatment can have for people living with pain.

Low-level laser therapy, a therapy where light particles, or photons, penetrate deeply into body tissues to generate a therapeutic effect on the cells, originated in Hungary where Gabriella was born, and made a “big difference” in her own life, she says.

“I was quite a sick child, I had lots of sinus infections and ongoing issues and was on lots of antibiotics,” she says.

“I was treated with the laser therapy and afterwards I was not in as much pain, I recovered quicker, and had to take a lot less antibiotics.”

Now living in Australia, Gabriella is passionate about seeing the way laser therapy can help others, especially those living with chronic pain.

“Most people will notice a difference in the first session. Some of the pain will be eased, a level of relaxation is experienced around the joints and their muscles will be softer,” she says.

“Some of the treatment possibilities include neck and back pain, arthritic pain and joint pain, frozen shoulder, fibromyalgia, muscle sprains and strains, chronic fatigue and more.”

World of Wellbeing, level 2, suite 9, 16 Wilbow Street, Phillip. Call 6260 4774 or visit worldofwellbeing.com.au