Canberra bans travel to and from Victoria

ANYONE who entered the ACT after 11.59pm last night (July 15) will be required to stay at home under a new health direction introduced by the ACT government.

The new direction is in response to the whole-of-Victoria five-day lockdown as the state recorded 26 active COVID-19 cases in the past few days, pushing it into its fifth lockdown.

At this time, Canberra’s new stay at home requirements will remain in place until 11.59pm, Tuesday, July 20.

Anyone who has been in Victoria on or after Thursday, July 8, and left before 11.59pm last tonight is required to complete an online declaration form.

“This is regardless of whether or not you are already in the ACT. This is to ensure we are able to contact people who have been in Victoria if the situation continues to evolve,” said an ACT government spokesperson.

“The number of exposure sites and confirmed cases of community transmission in Melbourne is growing quickly. Implementing this stay at home order will not only help protect the ACT community from COVID-19, but also will reduce the likelihood of our community needing to tighten restrictions.

“No travel to and from Victoria should take place at this time. If you must travel for essential reasons, you must abide by all public health directions in place in Victoria and the ACT. This includes changing travel plans and adhering to public health requirements upon your return.

“If you are not an ACT resident you will not be able to enter the ACT without an approved exemption. Exemptions will only be granted for extraordinary circumstances, and even if an exemption is approved, you will still be required to follow the stay-at-home order in the ACT.

“The rapidly unfolding situation in Victoria is concerning and we are continuing to monitor it closely. It is possible these restrictions on arrivals from Victoria may need to be tightened further to protect the ACT community, and people should be prepared for this to happen at short notice.”

ACT residents who left or are leaving Victoria after 11.59pm last night are required to:

Complete an online declaration form within 24 hours prior to arriving in the ACT or within 24 hours from the commencement of the new stay at home requirements.

Travel directly to the residence where you will spend the stay-at-home period. You should only leave the residence for an approved essential purpose. The stay at home requirement will be in place until at least 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 20.

Everyone aged over 12 years must wear a mask if leaving their premises for any of these essential purposes. Mask wearing is not required if undertaking vigorous exercise outdoors.

The ACT Government’s approved essential purposes for leaving home under stay-at-home orders are:

To undertake essential work if they cannot work from home or remotely.

To attend usual childcare arrangements, where parents or guardians need to undertake essential work or study

To shop for essentials like groceries, medicine and necessary supplies.

To attend to medical or health care needs including compassionate requirements, and looking after the vulnerable.

To attend a facility to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, where the individual is eligible for a vaccination in the ACT, an appointment has been booked, and the individual is not in isolation or in quarantine.

To exercise outdoors, limited to one hour per day.

For essential animal welfare purposes (e.g. to feed pets or livestock that live elsewhere).

Leaving due to an emergency.

With COVID-19 cases now in multiple jurisdictions across Australia, people need to be alert and be prepared for the situation to change quickly, an ACT government spokesperson said.