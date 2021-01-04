Canberra Cavalry get the late weekend call to play ball

By
Andrew Mathieson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Cavalry have returned from an unexpected whirlwind trip to Melbourne over the weekend.

The Australian Baseball League club was called up at the eleventh hour to replace Perth Heat, who was forced to head back to Western Australia after its borders were closing to travellers from Victoria.

The Cavalry were given less than 48 hours’ notice on New Year’s Eve to prepare for its away series against Melbourne Aces.

The side lost 5-3 in the opening game on Saturday, bounced back superbly to win 7-0 in the second of the doubleheader but conceded another defeat 11-4 on Sunday.

Canberra is now set to host Perth on Thursday (January 7) in the opening game of a rescheduled four-game series.

The West Australians can travel to play as borders remain open with the ACT.

The Cavalry had originally been pencilled in for a series against Sydney Blue Sox at Narrabundah Ballpark, but that has been postponed for the second time over the spate of coronavirus outbreaks in New South Wales.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleIt’s (they’re?) only words and words are all I have… 
Next articleMore Canberrans will struggle from financial cuts: ACTCOSS
Andrew Mathieson

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply