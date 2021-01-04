Canberra Cavalry get the late weekend call to play ball

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Cavalry have returned from an unexpected whirlwind trip to Melbourne over the weekend.

The Australian Baseball League club was called up at the eleventh hour to replace Perth Heat, who was forced to head back to Western Australia after its borders were closing to travellers from Victoria.

The Cavalry were given less than 48 hours’ notice on New Year’s Eve to prepare for its away series against Melbourne Aces.

The side lost 5-3 in the opening game on Saturday, bounced back superbly to win 7-0 in the second of the doubleheader but conceded another defeat 11-4 on Sunday.

Canberra is now set to host Perth on Thursday (January 7) in the opening game of a rescheduled four-game series.

The West Australians can travel to play as borders remain open with the ACT.

The Cavalry had originally been pencilled in for a series against Sydney Blue Sox at Narrabundah Ballpark, but that has been postponed for the second time over the spate of coronavirus outbreaks in New South Wales.