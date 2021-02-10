Canberra Cavalry wins wild card game to move into final four

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Cavalry – much like the club’s moniker – are packing up and heading to Melbourne for the Australian Baseball League playoffs.

The fourth-ranked side advanced into the final four over four days for an outside shot on the Claxton Shield against the favoured Melbourne Aces, Adelaide Giants and Perth Heat.

That comes after the Cavalry held off Sydney Blue Sox on Tuesday night (February 9) in a 3-2 wild card victory at Narrabundah Ballpark.

The hosts lead 2-0 after four innings until the Blue Sox struck back in the fifth with their first run before the Cavalry followed suit straight after in the sixth.

A tense stalemate remained heading into the ninth and final inning until the Sydneysiders scored for a second time, but fell short of sending the wild card game into sudden death.

The Cavalry first faces Melbourne Aces on Thursday night in a familiar scenario this season.

The two sides have already met an astonishing 13 times from Canberra’s 24 regular season games this summer after border restrictions halted a full standard season.