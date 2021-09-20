Canberra could face two days of ‘damaging winds’

SIGNIFICANT areas of NSW and the ACT will experience gusty and potentially damaging wind conditions until tomorrow (September 21), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Bureau released a statement just after 1pm today (September 20) saying these winds have the potential to bring down trees and powerlines, and the NSW State Emergency Service is urging people to clean-up loose items around their properties, take care if involved in outdoor activities, and reconsider marine activities such as boating or rock fishing, especially with the school holidays underway.
