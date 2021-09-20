Canberra could face two days of ‘damaging winds’

SIGNIFICANT areas of NSW and the ACT will experience gusty and potentially damaging wind conditions until tomorrow (September 21), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Bureau released a statement just after 1pm today (September 20) saying these winds have the potential to bring down trees and powerlines, and the NSW State Emergency Service is urging people to clean-up loose items around their properties, take care if involved in outdoor activities, and reconsider marine activities such as boating or rock fishing, especially with the school holidays underway.

A Bureau spokesperson said the cool change will bring a significant drop in temperatures of up to 10C in many places. Snow is also likely to fall along the ranges through to the Queensland border, with snow fall on the southern ranges above 900 metres by tonight, and above 600 metres by Tuesday morning.

The temperature in the ACT is expected to drop down to -1C overnight with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during the afternoon, according to the bureau.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm this evening with the possibility of small hail later tonight.