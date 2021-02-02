Canberra duo to face drink-driving charges, possible NRL sanction

CANBERRA Raiders pair Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh are facing drink-driving charges that could delay their 2021 NRL season return.
The Raiders confirmed both men were involved in separate incidents during the festive season and are awaiting to front a court hearing.
“As both issues are still pending court matters, the club will not be making any further comment,” a club statement said.
Both incidents have been reported directly to the NRL Integrity unit soon after the incidents occurred and the club intends to keep the unit informed of any further developments.
The Raiders forwards are set to face a sanction in addition to a penalty from the courts.
ACT police charged Harawira-Naera with high-range drink driving on Christmas Eve.
Horsburgh allegedly blew 0.053 on January 3 on a lesser charge.
Harawira-Naera arrived in Canberra last year fresh off another more serious controversy.
Canterbury all but sacked the 25-year-old at the end of the 2018 season for his part in a schoolgirl sex scandal in Port Macquarie.
The Kiwi international has already played at three NRL clubs in just the past four seasons and has put his future in jeopardy of adding to his 78 career games.