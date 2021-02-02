Canberra duo to face drink-driving charges, possible NRL sanction

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CANBERRA Raiders pair Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh are facing drink-driving charges that could delay their 2021 NRL season return.

The Raiders confirmed both men were involved in separate incidents during the festive season and are awaiting to front a court hearing.

“As both issues are still pending court matters, the club will not be making any further comment,” a club statement said.

Both incidents have been reported directly to the NRL Integrity unit soon after the incidents occurred and the club intends to keep the unit informed of any further developments.

The Raiders forwards are set to face a sanction in addition to a penalty from the courts.