Canberra hits 90% fully vaccinated population over 12

THE ACT has become the first jurisdiction in Australia to have fully vaccinated 90 per cent of it’s population over the age of 12.
The territory hit the milestone last night (October 26), after reaching the 80 per cent mark last Monday (October 18).
It comes as movement around the capital continues to increase following the easing of covid restrictions.
The ACT today recorded 10 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, bringing the total active case numbers to 280.
There are currently 11 people in the ACT hospitalised with COVID-19, including six in intensive care and five on ventilators.
