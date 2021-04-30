Canberra lifts WA travel restrictions

TRAVELLERS from the Perth or Peel regions will be able to come to the ACT without filling  out a declaration from midday today (April 30). This follows an easing of restrictions by the WA government. 

However, ACT Health says public-health requirements remain in place for those people who have been to identified exposure sites in WA and Melbourne.

ACT Health says people proposing to travel to the ACT must do the following:

  • If you have been in a casual contact exposure site (for both ACT and non-ACT residents) – you must get tested and self-isolate until you receive a negative result.
  • If you are an ACT resident who has been to a close contact exposure site – you need to contact ACT Health (5124 6209), quarantine for 14 days (commencing from the date of exposure) and get tested for COVID-19.  
  • If you are a non-ACT resident who has been to a close contact exposure site – you must not enter the ACT unless you have obtained an exemption before arriving.

The ACT Public Health (COVID-19 Areas of Concern) Notice 2021 is regularly updated as new COVID-19 exposure sites are identified.

