Canberra misses out on hosting the Sixers finale at Manuka Oval

MANUKA Oval’s grand claims for staging the Big Bash final evaporated moments after Canberrans witnessed Sydney Sixers advance to the competition decider.

The easing of NSW government restrictions convinced Cricket Australia to allow the Sixers to return home and play in front of their Sydney fans for the first time this summer.

Officials revealed at the conclusion of the nine-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash qualifier on Saturday night (January 30) that the season finale will be at the SCG.

Canberra has been hosting both Sydney Thunder and Sixers home fixtures throughout the summer amid a recent outbreak of coronavirus cases in the Harbour City.

The matches extended to both of the clubs’ finals and hopes also were high it would include the grand final on February 6 should the Sixers win on Saturday night.

But Cricket Australia was informed it was now safe to play in front of thousands of spectators in Sydney.

Manuka Oval last hosted its only Big Bash final on January 28, 2015 when the Scorchers won off the final ball of the clash.

The Thunder is set to face Brisbane Heat on Sunday evening (January 31) again at Manuka in the Big Bash knockout final in the venue’s 12th and last fixture of 2020-21.