Canberra nears 95% fully vaccinated

NINETY-FOUR per cent of Canberrans over the age of 12 have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The news comes as 13 new cases of the virus were recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (November 4), bringing the total active cases to 144.

There are currently six people in the ACT in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care and two on ventilators.

While the percentage of people with two doses of the vaccine continues to climb, booster shots for those 18 and over can now be booked in the ACT.

Booster doses can be booked by anyone who received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination more than six months ago at an ACT government facility or through a participating GP or pharmacy.

Booking options for the booster shot can be found here.