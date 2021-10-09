Canberra poised to be one of the best vaccinated cities

CANBERRA was poised to be one of the most-vaccinated cities with a first-dose covid vaccination rate of 97.1 per cent, the Chief Minister Andrew Barr told the final weekend covid press briefing today (October 9). He said was keen to get the ACT as close to 100 per cent fully vaccinated as possible.

He said the next three weeks would be predominately second doses with 40,000 bookings registered in ACT government clinics.

The 12-15-year-old cohort were now at 85 per cent first jab. The 20-24-year-olds had a “good” rate of 75 per cent, but still 20 per cent behind the community average.

He said that for every one thousand people fully vaccinated, 80 fewer people would require hospitalisation for covid.