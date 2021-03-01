Canberra Racing Club delighted with crowd capacity for carnival

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FURTHER 1000 people have been allowed to attend both days of the Canberra racing carnival over the long weekend.

ACT Health notified the Canberra Racing Club that up to 3000 patrons can be present for both of the 1200m Black Opal Stakes on Sunday (March 7) and the 2000m Canberra Cup on Monday (March 8).

The increase in crowds over both days also welcomes club members and owners of horses racing at the weekend back to the meeting.

It is the first time the Canberra carnival has incurred social distancing rules since last year’s event happened just weeks before government restrictions were applied.

So the notification given to the club on Wednesday afternoon will ensure crowd numbers will not hit the “lofty heights” of the inaugural festival.

Canberra Racing Club chief executive Andrew Clark was still “delighted” with the news.

“We are very grateful to be able to provide our community with two great days of racing,” Clark said.

“Our membership base has been very understanding throughout the pandemic

“So I am ecstatic to be able to host each and everyone of them at our flagship event.”

Those without a ticket or club membership will need to sign up to attend the Black Opal Stakes before walking through the gates of Thoroughbred Park on Sunday. General admission tickets remain available for the family-focused Canberra Cup Day at Ticketek.