Canberra records 28 new covid cases

THE ACT has recorded 28 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases today (October 21).
There are 21 people in hospital with the virus, including ten patients in intensive care and eight requiring ventilation.
The ACT’s double dose vaccination rate stands at 83 per cent.
Today’s figures bring the total number of cases for this outbreak to 1540.
There are 425 active cases.
