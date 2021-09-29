Canberra sees ‘a rise’ in verbal racial abuse

LEADERS from multicultural and indigenous communities in the ACT are unsure where to turn to after these communities says they’ve experienced a rise in verbal racial abuse in Canberra, according to shadow multicultural affairs minister Giulia Jones.

Last night (September 28), the Canberra Liberals member met with these leaders who explained to Mrs Jones that there is no clear information about services that these communities can turn to.

Mrs Jones said one person, an African-Canberran, has had rocks thrown at his window and told to get out of his apartment block because “he would spread covid to everyone else”.

Indigenous Canberrans have said they have been followed around supermarkets made to feel like they will steal something.

“For each person who raises their voice, many stay silent because they don’t know how to report or who to discuss it with. There is fear that no one will defend them and a deep seated belief that they are alone,” Mrs Jones said.

“Many believe it’s better to stay silent because there is an underlying belief that nothing will be done about it. Newer Australians often think that to be accepted here they have to put up with the abuse silently.

“This is not the Canberra any of us want.”

One of the community leaders who attended the roundtable spoke about the lack of government support for those experiencing racism in our community,

“These leaders have made it very clear that this Labor-Greens government is not supporting them,” Mrs Jones said.

“The community wants clear, translatable information about how to raise these issues in the ACT.

“It is time for a greater conversation about this issue. We need to work together to bring this behaviour out into the open to address it effectively.”

When alerted of these comments, the ACT Multicultural Affairs Minister Tara Cheyne responded by saying that Canberra is a proud multicultural city and there must be zero tolerance for any form of racist behaviour.

“It is unacceptable that racism not only persists but that racist incidents have been rising,” she said.

“Reports of racism and discrimination in the ACT can be made directly to the ACT Human Rights Commission, by contacting 6205 2222 and/or human.rights@act.gov.au.”