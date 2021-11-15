Canberra Sports Awards finalists announced

BASKETBALL star Patty Mills, rowing champion Nikki Ayers and Olympic mountain biker Rebecca McConnell are among the finalists for this year’s Canberra Sports Awards.

Twenty-five finalists were announced today (November 15) across eight categories including Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Rising Star as well as awards for inclusion, innovation and event excellence.

The award finalists are:

Athlete of the Year – Para Sport

Nikki Ayers – Rowing

Vanessa Low – Athletics

James Turner – Athletics

Athlete of the Year – Women’s Sport

Rebecca McConnell – Cycling, Mountain Bike

Kelsey-Lee Barber – Athletics

Laura Peel – Snowsports

Athlete of the Year – Men’s Sport

James Turner (also a para sport finalist) – Athletics

Andrew Charter – Hockey

Patty Mills – Basketball

Team of the Year

Cockatoos Senior Women – Orienteering

Brumbies – Rugby Union

Olympic Rowing Men’s Quadruple Scull – Rowing

Rising Star

Tom Green – AFL

Cameron Rogers – Cycling, Road

Madeline Vagg – Rowing

Jade Melbourne – Basketball

Minister for Sport and Recreation Award for Inclusion

Capital Football – Canberra United Wheelchair Football

Rowing ACT – Indoor Rowing Program at Alexander Maconochie Centre

Canberra Region Rugby League – Canberra Region Wheelchair Rugby League

Minister for Sport and Recreation Award for Innovation

Squash ACT – Online booking system at Woden Squash Centre

Vikings Cycling Club – Women’s novice track cycling program

Little Athletics ACT – Online participation program

Minister for Sport and Recreation Award for Event Excellence

Stromlo Running Festival – 2020 event

Table Tennis ACT – 2020 ACT Open

Little Athletics ACT/Athletics ACT – 2021 Festival of Athletics

The 2021 Awards ceremony will be held as a virtual event on Thursday December 2 at 5.30pm.

