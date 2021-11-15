Canberra Sports Awards finalists announced

BASKETBALL star Patty Mills, rowing champion Nikki Ayers and Olympic mountain biker Rebecca McConnell are among the finalists for this year’s Canberra Sports Awards.
Twenty-five finalists were announced today (November 15) across eight categories including Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Rising Star as well as awards for inclusion, innovation and event excellence.
The award finalists are:
Athlete of the Year – Para Sport
- Nikki Ayers – Rowing
- Vanessa Low – Athletics
- James Turner – Athletics
Athlete of the Year – Women’s Sport
- Rebecca McConnell – Cycling, Mountain Bike
- Kelsey-Lee Barber – Athletics
- Laura Peel – Snowsports
Athlete of the Year – Men’s Sport
- James Turner (also a para sport finalist) – Athletics
- Andrew Charter – Hockey
- Patty Mills – Basketball
Team of the Year
- Cockatoos Senior Women – Orienteering
- Brumbies – Rugby Union
- Olympic Rowing Men’s Quadruple Scull – Rowing
Rising Star
- Tom Green – AFL
- Cameron Rogers – Cycling, Road
- Madeline Vagg – Rowing
- Jade Melbourne – Basketball
Minister for Sport and Recreation Award for Inclusion
- Capital Football – Canberra United Wheelchair Football
- Rowing ACT – Indoor Rowing Program at Alexander Maconochie Centre
- Canberra Region Rugby League – Canberra Region Wheelchair Rugby League
Minister for Sport and Recreation Award for Innovation
- Squash ACT – Online booking system at Woden Squash Centre
- Vikings Cycling Club – Women’s novice track cycling program
- Little Athletics ACT – Online participation program
Minister for Sport and Recreation Award for Event Excellence
- Stromlo Running Festival – 2020 event
- Table Tennis ACT – 2020 ACT Open
- Little Athletics ACT/Athletics ACT – 2021 Festival of Athletics
The 2021 Awards ceremony will be held as a virtual event on Thursday December 2 at 5.30pm.
Register for the event here.
