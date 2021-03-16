Canberrans get an extra public holiday in April

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government has announced an extra public holiday during the Anzac Day long weekend.

With a public holiday already to be held on Monday, April 26, the ACT government has declared that Anzac Day will also be a public holiday this year.

Workplace Minister Mick Gentleman said the additional public holiday was established to allow all Canberrans to take part in Anzac Day commemorations.

“Anzac Day is a significant day for many Canberrans and this will empower workers to attend commemorations and ceremonial events held on the Sunday,” he said.

“It will also mean full public holiday awards will be paid on Sunday and [will] help ensure Canberrans who work on weekends are not disadvantaged.”

Following this announcement, the union representing retail, fast food and warehousing workers – the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA) – has welcomed the news, saying the move meant that many retail and fast food workers would not have the opportunity to commemorate ANZAC Day and honour the sacrifices of Australia’s Defence Forces.