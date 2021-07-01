Canberrans shine at national real estate awards 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Canberrans stood out in this year’s Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) National Awards for Excellence, taking home three of the 20 awards. In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with the winners.

WOMEN led the way in this year’s Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) National Awards for Excellence, taking out eight of the 11 individual agent categories, according to REIA president Adrian Kelly.

From the 83 finalists, there was an increase in female candidates in the different categories from previous years, in particular in the category of Residential Salesperson of the Year, Mr Kelly says.

Canberrans stood out, too, taking home three wins. NSW won seven of the 20 awards, followed by Victoria with four wins, and three wins also went to WA and Victoria.

Covering all aspects of the real estate sector, including residential and commercial agencies, residential and commercial sales, residential and commercial property management, business brokers, buyers’ agents, community service, innovation and communications, Mr Kelly says unlike other award programs, the REIA National Awards for Excellence focuses on transactions, statistics and profit.

“The awards for excellence are awarded purely on merit following deliberation by a comprehensive judging process,” he says.

In the ACT, Belle Property Canberra took out Large Residential Agency of the Year, buyer’s agent and director of Capital Buyers Agency, Claire Corby, was crowned the national Buyer’s Agent of the Year, and Burgess Rawson Canberra‘s managing director Guy Randell has been named REIA Commercial Salesperson of the Year. Here’s why…

BELLE PROPERTY CANBERRA / LARGE RESIDENTIAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Committed agency grows its way to a top award

A BOOMING Canberra real estate market and a commitment to teamwork and service has seen Belle Property Canberra take out a top agency award at the 2021 REIA National Awards for Excellence held in Darwin.

With offices in Kingston and Queanbeyan, Belle Property Canberra took out Large Residential Agency of the Year, which recognises excellence in agency practice in the residential sector, where a single trading entity employs 21 or more people, including administration staff and the principal. The commitment of co-principals Dan McAlpine, Richard Davies and Louise Harget, as well as the whole agency, has been rewarded, says Dan.

“Our office opened with just four staff, five years ago, and we have grown to 30 people across two locations,” he says.

“When we started we insisted on an open database and across our entire team we share all information which gives us the capacity to service our clients in the best way. It gives us more intelligence to negotiate with buyers for better outcomes.”

Dan says covid created a great unknown and the agency had prepared for a sharp decline,however, the reverse happened.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in prices and the market has grown at 18-19 per cent in the nine-month window post covid lockdowns,” he says.

“The Canberra market is now the third most expensive capital city in Australia behind Sydney and Melbourne and it is a great place to invest. “We currently have a median house price of $930,00 to $950,00 but there are predictions that we could see the median house price at $1 million by the end of the year.”

Dan says the agency has seen some stellar results with 72 Monaro Crescent, Red Hill, selling off market recently for $3.5 million.

“The vendor paid $1 million for the block 18 months ago, built a new home and sold it for $3.5 million,” he says.

belleproperty.com/canberra

CLAIRE CORBY / BUYERS’ AGENT OF THE YEAR

Putting the buyer first leads Claire to success

A GENUINE passion for buyer representation has seen buyer’s agent and director of Capital Buyers Agency, Claire Corby, crowned the national Buyer’s Agent of the Year at the REIA National Awards for Excellence.

Claire says she’s helped more than 400 Canberra buyers achieve their real estate dreams, working to guide them through the maze of jargon, pricing uncertainty and strategy.

“It’s a unique role in the industry,” she says.

“My background is in accounting and property investment, not sales, which I feel has a direct impact in the way I work with my clients.

“As a buyer’s agent, my duty of care is purely to the buyer, and too often I believe that buyers forget that the sales agent has their own duty of care to the vendor, leaving buyers exposed and unsupported.

“This imbalance often leads to frustration with the process from buyers, and poor decision making. A skilful and experienced buyer’s agent resolves that problem.”

Buyer representation has long been a passion of Claire’s. She won Buyer’s Agent of the Year at ACT level in 2020, before taking out the national award this year.

Claire believes that to win on such a level requires transparency and truthful advice from a trusted source.

“Too many people in real estate think success is all about them and how they look,” she says.

“The flash cars, the fancy suits, the selfies and all the sales hype, when in fact that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“There’s no secret to success; buyers are after transparency and truthful advice to help them find and secure the property that they’re looking for to move to their next stage of life.

“Quite often my role is to actually talk buyers out of a problematic property, or to help them set a realistic price limit and we’ll have the difficult conversations about opportunity cost and long-term goals to ensure they’re making an informed decision well before the emotions at auction creep into the picture.

“Putting our clients’ needs first and the ego of ‘the deal’ second has always been our recipe for success.”

Clearly this approach has worked well for Claire, whose clientele at Capital Buyers Agency predominantly seek her out, based on word-of-mouth reviews.

“As a born-and-bred Canberran, I know that we have one degree of separation here!” she says.

“Your name and reputation are everything; to be a person of your word and follow through by doing what you say you will, is the only way to establish and build a great business over the long term.”

Capital Buyers Agency also runs online courses for home buyers to step them through the system and gain support to understand the process.

Capital Buyers Agency was also awarded finalists in the Innovation category of the REIA awards, something Claire attributes to a culture of continuous improvement, adapting to changing environments in an agile manner, and looking beyond the real estate industry for fresh ideas and means to improve on the buyer experience.

But being recognised at the highest level within the industry is an incredible achievement, she says.

“I’m honoured to be representing the ACT and highlighting the integral role that great buyers’ agents play in the property transaction for our buyers,” she says.

“Thank you to every one of our clients for entrusting me with the task to secure your property.

“It’s such a pleasure to act as your sounding board, to help you with your purchasing decisions and to settle into your new community.”

capitalbuyersagency.com.au

GUY RANDELL / COMMERCIAL SALESPERSON OF THE YEAR

Results-driven Guy wins two years in a row

BURGESS Rawson Canberra’s managing director Guy Randell has been named REIA Commercial Salesperson of the Year 2021 for the second year in a row.

He was among Australia’s top real estate professionals who were celebrated at the 2021 Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) Awards for Excellence on June 10 in Darwin at the Mindil Beach Casino Resort.

Guy was also named Commercial Salesperson of the Year for 2020, but unfortunately the award ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“A high calibre of industry professionals from across Australia entered the REIA National Awards, so winning at the national level for the second year in a row is a great honour and the highlight of my career to date,” he says.

For Guy, the awards recognise the hard work Burgess Rawson has put in over the past five years in Canberra.

“It stands for what we’ve managed to achieve – from setting up the company, making a name for itself, getting respect in the industry and of course, our clients for giving us the work,” he says.

Most agents will claim to have broad experience, but few can match the diverse property background that Guy Randell brings to the Burgess Rawson Canberra team.

With more than 25 years working across both the public and private sectors, Guy is one of the ACT’s foremost and most awarded property experts and his extensive experience in commercial sales, leasing and project marketing make him the ‘go-to’ for vendors and investors alike.

However, it’s his active involvement in precinct design, retail leasing/sales, development, master planning and ultimately investment sales, to ensure they positively influence Canberra’s shape, that truly set him apart.

Guy is engaged exclusively by developers and property owners to generate the best possible returns on their investments. His results are market-leading.

“My primary strategy and point of difference in achieving exceptional results for my clients has to be the consultancy services I provide in advance of sales,” he says.

“I take every call, attend every meeting and ensure that my clients have the utmost faith in my market knowledge, my passion for property and know that I will achieve the best possible outcome for them.”

He has played a key role in delivering Burgess Rawson’s large commercial projects in the Canberra region, notably the major inner-north development, DKSN.

DKSN is a joint venture development by Doma Group and Englobo, which will see Dickson transform into a buzzing centre for work, food and play.

With a vibrant blend of retail, residential apartments, state-of-the-art office space and north Canberra’s largest transport hub, DKSN will be home to hundreds of residents, thousands of office workers and 15,000 daily commuters.

“DKSN is the big project that Burgess Rawson Canberra has worked on that we feel like we have really made a difference in the industry and it has given us an opportunity to showcase the expertise we’ve got,” Guy says.

Throughout the challenges of 2020, Guy kept clients up-to-date and reassured them that it was business as usual – even though the staff were all working three times harder!

“Some agents gave up; however, we kept in contact with all clients and in 2020, we did more transactions than we’ve done in any other year,” he says.

For now, Guy is getting right back to business.

“We’ve got plenty of exciting projects in the works, so watch this space.”

burgessrawson.com.au