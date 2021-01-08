Canberrans stuck inside Brisbane for three days during outbreak

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Canberrans trapped in Brisbane during the city’s three-day COVID-19 lockdown have been advised to follow Queensland government’s public advice “unless it is absolutely essential for you to return”.

Visitors, who plan to head back to the ACT immediately, must first fill out an online application form, but also need to quarantine for 14 days and take a test for the virus.

“Non-residents currently in Greater Brisbane, and that would mean people from Canberra, are strongly encouraged to stay in greater Brisbane until the end of this three-day restriction period,” ACT chief minister Andrew Barr said.

But Canberrans who transit in Brisbane on their way to another location can return home without quarantine as long as they do not exit the airport or a travelling vehicle.

ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman issued a public health direction on Friday (January 8) that Greater Brisbane is a Covid-affected area.

Canberra residents that were in Brisbane from January 2 but have already returned home must also fill out the declaration form, take a test and enter quarantine for 14 days, she said.

Mr Barr said Canberrans are being “urged” not to travel to Brisbane at this point in time.

“We are doing this to support the Queensland government in managing the risk of transmission of this new strain of the virus, but to protect the ACT community,” he said.

“Any visits to these areas put the wider community at risk.”

The announcements will be reviewed in three days’ time before making any further decisions that will align to existing covid hotspots, including Greater Sydney.

“In all of this the safety of the ACT residents is paramount,” Mr Barr said.

“We are going to continue work to keep the ACT safe from the impacts of this evolving global pandemic.”

NSW Health has also advised its ACT counterparts that fragments of the virus has caused COVID-19 to be detected in the Ulladulla sewerage catchment.

The warning comes after South Coast residents have been told to monitor for symptoms, test and isolate for 14 days.

The ACT government that tests its sewerage on a weekly basis said no virus fragments have been detected.