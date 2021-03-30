Canberrans urged to check home smoke alarms

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AS the ACT starts to experience colder nights, it’s important that Canberrans make sure they have a working smoke alarm before using heaters and electric blankets, warns ACT ESA commissioner Georgeina Whelan.

Smoke alarms could mean the difference between life and death and work by alerting residents to the presence of smoke, and are particularly important overnight when residents are asleep and at greater risk of harm if not woken by an alarm, says Ms Whelan.

Having an alarm that is working also provides a critical early warning, giving Canberrans and their family time to escape safely and increasing the chance of saving the home, according to ACT Fire and Rescue acting chief officer Glenn Brewer.

Over the past three years, Mr Brewer says ACT Fire and Rescue attended 123 house fires where a working smoke alarm wasn’t present, and is now urging Canberrans to not be complacent about fire safety.

“Now is the time for residents to make sure they have alarms installed, and that they are maintained on a regular basis to ensure optimal safety. Residents should test batteries monthly, vacuum and dust them every six months, and replace the batteries every 12 months,” he says.

“By taking some simple steps, Canberrans can stay warm and safe over the colder months.”