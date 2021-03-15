Canberra’s first public crematorium opens

By
Nick Overall
-
City Services Minister Chris Steel at the opening of Canberra’s first public crematorium. Photo: Nick Overall.

THE construction of Canberra’s first public crematorium, located at Gungahlin Cemetery, was today (March 15) announced as completed.

The opening comes two years after a survey, conducted by the government, showed one in 10 people felt the services available in relation to burial or cremation weren’t able to meet their cultural or religious cremation needs in the ACT.

public crematorium
Canberra’s new public crematorium. Photo: Nick Overall.

Canberra only has one other crematorium that’s privately-owned.

City Services Minister Chris Steel said the facility will meet the needs of Canberra’s growing multicultural population.

“We have engaged closely with stakeholders to ensure the design of the crematorium meets not only its operational objectives but also the religious and cultural needs of our Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain communities,” said Mr Steel.

The crematorium viewing room. Photo: Nick Overall.

The building also features a viewing room that can fit up to 25 people, allowing families to watch as the body of their loved one is moved inside the cremation chamber as part of the memorial process.

Nick Overall
Nick Overall

