Car almost struck pedestrians on Holt path

CityNews
THREE pedestrians were forced to jump out of the way when a Holden allegedly drove towards them on a dirt path in Holt yesterday (May 2). 

The car was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road at the intersection of Spofforth Street and Drake Brockman Drive at about 10am when the driver, a 25-year-old with a disqualified licence, nearly crashed into a car before travelling onto the path.

He drove along the path for about 500 metres before returning to the road and travelling easterly on Drake Brockman Drive, overtaking cars by using the incorrect side of the road.

It’s alleged the man drove through a number of Scullin streets before failing to stop for police.

Police say the driver, again on the wrong side of the road, drove directly towards a police vehicle before turning onto Belconnen Way on the incorrect side of the road.

Two drivers on Belconnen Way were forced to drive onto the centre median strip to avoid being struck by the Holden.

It’s also alleged the car was driving at high speeds through Hawker before police located the vehicle on Springvale Drive near the intersection with Murranji Street. The driver had run towards Epenarra Close.

The man was arrested and will face court on eight charges including failing to stop for police, driving with a prescribed drug in oral fluid, driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

