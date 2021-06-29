Car thieves caught after alleged road rage incident 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE need more information after two people stole a Ford Falcon and were allegedly involved in a road rage incident in Kambah on Sunday (June 27).

The Falcon G6E sedan, which has large wheels and number plates YON65G, was stolen from Kippax Place, adjacent to the Holt playing fields, at about 11.50am.

The Ford and another vehicle, believed to be a white Toyota Camry, were seen driving via Southern Cross Drive towards Coulter Drive around midday.

At about 4.15pm, police say the Falcon was involved in a road-rage incident in Kambah before the car was recovered by police in Belconnen that evening.

Two people were arrested in relation to the theft of the Falcon and fronted the ACT Magistrates Court yesterday (June 28).

Police believe several other persons of interest are related to the incidents and would like to hear from anyone with information.

People who witnessed or filmed the Kippax road-rage incident and/or the two vehicles seen around the Kippax or Kambah areas on Sunday are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6834427.