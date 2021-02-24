Caring experts have the best for your pets

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post “CityNews” speaks to animal experts in the ACT region who treat your pets like their own.

PETS are often part of the family, so when it comes to animal services, pet owners look for experts who are willing to give their pets the best care, no matter what it is they do.

Whether it’s photography, puppy training, cremation services, pet insurance, veterinarian services or not-for-profit animal-based services, “CityNews” speaks to experts in the ACT region who adore being around animals.

Kylee’s portraits provide life-long memories

PETS are a part of the family, but they won’t be around forever, so why not memorialise them with a unique portrait, says “pawtrait” photographer Kylee Sharples.

Kylee, the owner of Wilomark Imagery, is an award-winning portrait photographer and says: “It’s nice to have a record of their time with us”.

Her portraits capture the personality of each animal, but she recommends getting the photos done before a beloved dog, cat or bunny is too old.

“I’ve had people say my dog would never sit still for that photo and we’ve got some great photos,” says Kylee.

Whether it’s with their favourite ball or treat, Kylee says she knows exactly how to entice her subject while making sure they’re enjoying the experience.

“I usually start the session just sitting and talking to the owner while the pet goes and sniffs everything,” she says.

“I wait until the animal is nice and relaxed before I even attempt photographing.”

The safety of the pet and their wellbeing is also of the utmost importance to Kylee, who says she sanitises the area after every shoot to stop the spread of any disease.

Kylee also does “glamour shots” of women, with a focus on women over 40, and can mix the two, offering glamour shots with a pet.

Wilomark Imagery, Molonglo Mall, 105 Newcastle Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 4220, email kylee@wilomark.com or visit wilomark.com

Eleni turns dogs into good canines

NO matter the size, breed, age or behaviour of a dog, All Round Good Hounds, a business that offers dog training classes and consultations, can help increase the bond between anyone and their dog, says owner Eleni Butler.

“We offer a variety of training services including specialised puppy classes, juvenile classes, adult dog obedience classes, agility for fun classes, and behaviour modification classes,” says Eleni.

“It gives you and your dog lifelong knowledge and skills that help with development all the way from puppy to adult, and increases the bond between you both.”

Classes are held across Canberra, from Belconnen to Latham, which Eleni says makes it easy for Canberrans to get to lessons no matter where they live.

All Round Good Hounds also offers “walk and train” programs, where an instructor will teach the dog how to walk on lead, and “board and train” programs, where puppies can stay in a safe environment and learn while pet owners are away.

“If dog owners prefer, we also have private consultations,” says Eleni.

“No problem is too big for us.”

All Round Good Hounds. Call 0409 575492 or email kontos@westnet.com.au

Cathy’s peaceful way to say ‘goodbye’

IT’S difficult to lose a pet, which is why Paws to Remember, a “green” cremation service that’s run by animal-lovers, focuses on letting pet owners say goodbye “the right way”, says owner Cathy McIIhoney.

“That’s why we offer a gentle and environmentally-friendly means of cremation that offers a peaceful process,” she says.

The cremation process, which is done locally in the ACT, sees each pet placed in its own chamber while a combination of 95 per cent warm water and 5 per cent alkali gently flow around the body, mimicking the natural process of decomposition, Cathy says.

“The gentle nature of the process, which is not as aggressive as fire cremation, means more of your beloved pet’s remains are retained and available to be returned to you,” she says.

“You can choose a velvet bag, a scatter urn, an urn or a wooden box.”

The process also releases zero emissions of harmful greenhouse gases, making the cremation 10 per cent of the carbon footprint of a flame-based cremation, she says.

“As we understand the strong bond between you and your pet, we guarantee that your pet will be treated with the utmost care and respect,” says Cathy.

“It’ll always be done with love.”

Paws to Remember. Call 0414 107355, email info@pawstoremember.com.au or visit pawstoremember.com.au

Charity’s on the lookout for volunteers

PEGASUS Riding for the Disabled, a charity that delivers therapeutic horse-facilitated programs to people living with a disability, is always on the lookout for volunteers, says executive general manager Matthew Watson.

But people don’t have to be “horse-knowledgeable” to apply, he says.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for retirees who might be looking for an opportunity to give back to the community, get out of the house and get some exercise,” he says.

There are currently 150 volunteers at Pegasus who work within the programs in roles such as leading one of the 14 horses, working with a participant as a side-walker or supporting participants if they need any emotional or physical help.

Serving the ACT and local NSW region, Pegasus has recently restarted their “Hippotherapy” program, a program that means “treatment with the horse”, after a year-long, covid hiatus.

Pegasus is also trialing a new “Horseability” program, which is built around people who might be wheelchair-bound and unable to get on a horse, Matthew says.

Instead, they groom the horse and build the connection without needing to ride it, he says.

A horse can pick up on a human’s emotion, and despite being such a large animal, can be very caring and understanding of a person’s feelings, he says.

Pegasus Riding for the Disabled, 119 Drake Brockman Drive, Holt. Call 6254 9190, email admin@pegasusact.com.au or visit pegasusact.com.au

Making ‘vital’ pet insurance accessible

“VETS Choice” is making pet insurance more accessible by offering it at a better deal, says head of marketing for Guild Insurance, Craig Hockley.

With more than 50 years’ experience in the industry, Guild Insurance has partnered with the Australian Vet Association (AVA) to develop the Vets Choice pet insurance product.

A Vets Choice spokesman says they understand people don’t choose their pet for their good sense, predictability and rational thinking, but rather for their silliness and their downright funny moments.

“That’s why we don’t want your pet to change, we just want to protect them,” he says.

It’s the only pet insurance that’s backed by the AVA, which represents more than 9000 vets in Australia and whose vision is to “be the health and welfare leader in Australia’s animal industries”, he says.

Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the AVA is founded on years of research and expertise, and its president, Dr Warwick Vale, says: “Pet insurance is a vital safety net for pet owners to ensure they can exercise the best treatment and care options for their pets.

“Being long and valued partners with Guild Insurance, we are genuinely excited to offer Vets Choice to the pet insurance market, as we understand the important role that pet insurance can play in the life of a pet and a pet owner if something goes wrong,” he says.

Guild Insurance, call 1800 999738 or visit vetschoice.guildinsurance.com.au