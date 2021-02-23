Cast gives a taste of ‘Be More Chill’

The enthusiastic young cast of Budding Entertainment’s “Be More Chill” performing “The Pitiful Children”.

THE enthusiastic young cast of “Be More Chill” gave Canberrans a taste of the show in Garema Place today, with an energetic performance of “The Pitiful Children”, one of the musical’s big songs.

Ask any young person around town about “Be More Chill” and they’ll know it’s a Broadway show that’s incredibly popular on music apps like Spotify.

Staged by Budding Entertainment, the musical will be on at Gungahlin College Theatre later in March, directed by Glynis Stokes.

The cast of “Be More Chill” with Budding Entertainment founder, Kirsty Budding.

Budding Entertainment describes “Be More Chill” as “a hilarious, uplifting sci-fi musical about high school and Jeremy’s quest to be cool, popular and just… more chill! But when he takes a pill that installs a supercomputer in his brain, what will he sacrifice to get the girl and the life he’s always wanted?”

“Be More Chill”, Gungahlin College Theatre from March 24-27. Book here.

