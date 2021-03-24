Celebrating vibrant retailers from day one to now

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Calwell Shopping Centre is celebrating 30 years of being a vibrant and convenient centre. This is a sponsored post.

CALWELL Shopping Centre is celebrating 30 years of being a vibrant and convenient centre, offering everything shoppers need in the one place, including easy parking, says centre manager Amanda Flack.

Owned by the Tsoulias family, Con and his son Arthur play a hands-on role at the centre, saying their tenants have helped make the centre the great place that it is.

“The relationships that have been built over the years between the centre, the retailers and customers is what makes Calwell Shopping Centre so special,” says Arthur.

With more than 22 retailers, including a car wash, Con bought and developed the site more than three decades ago, and Arthur says a number of the retailers or their businesses have been there since day one.

“It creates a great community and consistency for customers when we are able to have our tenants remain at the centre for such a long time,” says Amanda.

While most of the businesses have remained the same, she says they were very happy to welcome the charity store, Mary’s Market Op Shop to the centre last year.

The shop adds to the great, local personalities that make up the friendly, community-minded feel of the centre, says Amanda, and recently “CityNews” spoke with some of the retailers there, who are passionate about the centre and what they do. Here are some of them…

Shop to Win at Calwell Shopping Centre

There’s still time to enter Calwell Shopping Centre’s “Shop to Win” promotion, where the winner of the top prize will take home a Hyundai Venue Go car, says centre manager Amanda Flack.

Supplied by Lennock Motors, she says it’s the first time a car has been given away at Calwell Shopping Centre, and to be eligible for the draw, shoppers need to spend $20 or more at the centre.

The car will be drawn on June 19, and Amanda encourages people to enter the online draw to also have the chance to win weekly gift vouchers to the centre.

Enter at calwellshops.com.au

Patto’s Grog Shop

PATTO’S Grog Shop has a wide range of wine, beer, and other alcohol items that customers need, says Norm Rance, who has owned the shop with his wife Bev for about 22 years.

A local resident himself, Norm says Calwell has changed since the early days of being a “nappy valley”, and now, with a generation of children that have grown up, he’s seeing a new wave of families coming into the area.

He enjoys the family atmosphere of the centre, and says: “It’s one of the best suburban shopping centres in Canberra.”

He attributes this success to the owners’ interest in looking after their tenants.

Capital Chemist Calwell

WHEN Elise Thornton worked casually at Capital Chemist Calwell as a teenager, she had no idea that she’d become a pharmacist and end up owning the chemist there as well as Capital Chemist Isabella Plains, in partnership with Kathleen Tran.

The previous owners mentored and encouraged Elise, and she says she took over the ownership from them when they retired in 2006.

“It’s a beautiful, lovely community with close ties to the centre and each other,” says Elise who has seen the centre grow and change over the years.

With renovations currently underway inside the chemist, Elise says she is excited to be able to offer more services to patients such as consultations on sleep apnea, prescription checks and vaccinations in the comfort of three new consult rooms.

Vinton Bakery

LOCALS love Vinton Bakery for its fresh bread, pies, pork rolls and sweet treats, say owners Long and wife Dunt Chu.

“My mum used to work at the bakery and I would come in to help,” says Long who has been a baker for 15 years.

Ten years ago, Long and Dunt took over the bakery that’s open every day from 7.30am.

Long says: “We enjoy working alongside the nice people here and business is always steady.”

Canberra Quality Meats

A BUSTLING butcher with a friendly, energetic team, Canberra Quality Meats has always been located at the centre, says owner Darryl Weekes.

Darryl, who has been a butcher for about 20 years, took over Canberra Quality Meats about five years ago and says he has some very loyal customers.

“We pride ourselves on friendly service, value for money and most of all, high quality meat,” he says.

“It’s a busy, well-operated centre [and] there’s a good sense of community here, like we are all in it together.”

Grand Court Chinese Restaurant

GRAND Court Chinese Restaurant has been a much-loved, local favourite at the centre for many years, says manager Nicole Xu.

She says the restaurant attracts a lot of locals who either enjoy eating in or taking home a delicious Chinese meal, as part of their shopping experience.

The most popular dishes on the menu are Mongolian beef and satay chicken, says Nicole.

And she says: “The people here are really friendly and nice. They are also patient when we get busy!”