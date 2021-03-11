Charity bins to create jobs for people with disability

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government will partner with disability support service Koomarri to create up to 25 jobs for people living with a disability when it reintroduces charity bins as part of a six-month trial program starting in May.

The bins were removed more than a year ago because of concerns about illegal dumping, says Minister for Transport and City Services, Chris Steel.

“Local not-for-profit Koomarri will trial a new model of clothing/textile recycling drop-off at two locations after being chosen for their strong track record of consistent compliance and high reuse and return of items to the community,” says Mr Steel.

“The drop-off locations will be the Mitchell and Mugga Lane Resource Management Centres, which will be a closely monitored safe space and will be locked at night to deter potential illegal dumping.

“If successful, we’ll be able to use this framework as the foundation for a permanent model with potentially more charities participating across Canberra.”

Mr Steel warned Canberrans that the fine for illegal dumping can be as high as $1500 for individuals and $7500 for corporations, and that signs and CCTV cameras will be used at the collection sites.

“Last year illegal dumping around charity bins in public places put an unfair burden on charities during a time when their focus was supporting the pandemic recovery,” he says.

“Illegal dumping is unfair to Canberrans who are doing the right thing and it’s unfair to the charities who are left to clean up the mess left by irresponsible members of the community.”