Check in everywhere or face fines, says health minister

By
CityNews
-
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.

WHETHER grabbing a takeaway coffee in under five minutes, running into the supermarket or catching a taxi, it will soon be mandatory for Canberrans to use the CBR Check In app everywhere, says ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. 

From 11.59pm tonight (July 1) the check in app is being made compulsory for Canberrans going into any retail store, supermarket or when using public transport for any amount of time, the health minister says.

Previously the advice was to check in when visiting a business for more than 15 minutes, however, Ms Stephen-Smith says the new health direction takes into account the highly transmissible strains of COVID-19, which can be transmitted in less than 15 minutes.

Under the new health direction, Ms Stephen-Smith says people who don’t check-in to the app could be fined an on-the-spot fine of $1000, or up to $8000 if the case is taken to court.

Businesses could face higher fine, she says.

The ACT government is, however, looking to reduce the fine for not wearing a mask — which is also a $1000 on-the-spot fine — with Ms Stephen-Smith admitting that “it’s a bit high”.

The situation around mask-wearing will be looked at again by ACT Health over the weekend.

There are currently no active covid cases in the ACT. About 40,000 people have made travel declarations in the past few weeks after being in areas of concern, 35 people have been confirmed as close contacts, 104 people have been confirmed as casual contacts and 11,000 people in the ACT are abiding by stay at home orders. 

