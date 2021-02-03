Choir makes original song for bushfire victims

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ONE year on from the devastating Black Summer Fires, “The Canberra Qwire” are remembering those who suffered and those who continue to rebuild with their new song, “State of Alert”.

Singing since the ‘90s, “Canberra Qwire” as they uniquely coin themselves, is proudly LGBTIQ+, welcoming a diverse group of singers who performed extensively during the marriage equality campaign in 2017, as well as other local events such as the Floriade.

Now, they’ve put their talents into producing a song reflecting on the difficult summer Australians faced last year.

“We felt deeply distressed for the people and animals who lost their lives and their homes due to the fires,” said convenor Anne-Marie Delahunt.

“This song captures the grief and helplessness that so many of us felt during the bushfires.”

“State of Alert” saw a different kind of production and performance take place, with each member of the choir singing from their own home. The footage was then edited together into a music video which accompanies the song.

The video also includes confronting images and videos of the crisis at its height accompanying the music, making for a haunting and reflective experience.

“State of Alert is a creative response to fear and grief about people, homes and livelihoods lost in the 2020 bushfires in Australia, as well as community concern about climate change,” said assistant musical director Jenny Sawer.

“Music plays a big part in the healing process; in song, words have beauty and power.”

Listen to “State of Alert” here.