City services promise to clear dumped material in Watson

New photos reveal an incomplete and very messy clean-up job.

ABOUT two weeks after a local resident raised concerns of “hazardous” construction material dumped at a walking track in Watson, a Transport Canberra and City Services (TCCS) spokesman has alerted “CityNews” that they will arrange to remove the debris. 

The resident, a “CityNews” reader, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had contacted four different government agencies in January about the dumped material at the entrance of the Mount Majura Nature Park on Tay Street, Watson, which leads to Clancy’s Walking Track.

However, the TCCS spokesman could “not identify” a referral on the matter until February 24.

Regardless, he assured that the incident had been referred to the TCCS licensing and compliance team who regulate the Litter Act 2004, and are investigating the illegal dumping that has occurred in this area.

“Where those responsible cannot be identified, TCCS will arrange to remove the material,” he said.

In initial reportage on citynews.com.au a couple of weeks ago, the concerned reader said the dumped material contained sharp metal fragments, concrete blocks, plastic and rubber waste.

Soil and weeds have since started to germinate in the debris, he said.

“[The dumped material] partially blocks the rain run-off drain and is a hazard to the children seen playing there in the past few days,” he said.

More recently, he reported that the dumped debris has been partially removed, sending through photos (taken on February 27), which continue to show metal fragments.

“A contractor or agency has bulldozed and spread the debris around over about a 70 sq m area between the young gum trees, and covering up the existing grass nature strip with soil debris,” he said, calling it an incomplete and very messy job, at best.
TCCS said they are not behind this removal.

