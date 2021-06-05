Civic assault: Do you know this woman?

Share Canberra's trusted news:
Two photos of the woman police want to speak to.
POLICE are looking to identify a woman believed to have information about the assault of a 20-year-old man in Civic
Police have released CCTV images showing the woman outside the East Row McDonalds at about 5.45am on Saturday, May 15, just before the alleged assault.
Anyone who can identify the woman or witnessed the assault should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
