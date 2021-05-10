Surgery for man walloped in Civic assault

Police release CCTV footage in relation to London Circuit assault.

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a group of people believed to have information about an assault in Civic that saw a man needing surgery for his injuries. 

Just before the assault, the footage shows a group of four people approaching the man that was assaulted, a 26-year-old, on London Circuit towards the Melbourne Building at about 10.40pm on March 13.

Police are seeking information from the public to help identify the four people.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6752006. 

