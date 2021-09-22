Civic roads and carpark shuts for light rail works

PRELIMINARY works for Stage 2 of the light rail will close London Circuit between Constitution Avenue and Edinburgh Avenue from Friday evening, September 24, to Tuesday, September 28.

Traffic diversions will be in place, re-routing drivers into the city via Vernon Circle and along Edinburgh and Constitution Avenues.

A construction site compound has also been established in the carpark on the corner of London Circuit and Constitution Avenue, which will see carparks unavailable. The government believes that about 400 carparks – including disability parking – will remain available.

The work being done involves utility relocations, which are expected to take about nine months, with further temporary changes to local traffic arrangements expected at various times throughout this phase of work, according to ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel.

Canberrans can expect more significant impacts on traffic, public transport and active travel routes to and from the city when the London Circuit main construction works get underway in 2022, Mr Steel said.